Allen falls at Johnson in playoffs

OVERLAND PARK — ACC’s volleyball team’s season came to an end Wednesday night against the Johnson County Cavaliers in a first round playoff loss, 3-0.

The Lady Red Devils (16-13; 3-6) lost by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-15. The red and black managed to rip nine and eight kills in the opening two sets.

“I thought that our energy and preparedness was there,” said Allen Community College head coach Whitney Shaw. “We did well in the first set and we got close but then we would get stuck in rotations. They would make a run and catch up. I thought we did a good job of limiting the damage from their best player, who ended up not being their best player last night.”