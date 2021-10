Allen Community College’s volleyball team ended its regular season on a down note. The Lady Red Devils lost 3-1 to Kansas City Community College.

A slow start in the first set was too much for Allen to handle in a 25-18 defeat. Allen got off to a hot start in the second set and led 6-0 early on. That fast start propelled Allen to a 25-22 win.

Another sluggish start doomed ACC in the third set and Kansas City took advantage, winning 25-20.