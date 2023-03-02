 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen falls short to Johnson in finale

The Allen men were unsuccessful in securing a KJCCC DII regular season title when they fell to Johnson due to some poor shooting in the second half Wednesday night. The Lady Devils were hurt by a Cavalier team which shot 46.2% from three-point land the whole game.

By

Sports

March 2, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Allen’s Britney Schroer, left, dribbles with the ball against a Johnson defender in a 55-42 loss Wednesday night. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Red Devil basketball teams were swept in their final regular season matchups of the season against Johnson County Wednesday night. 

It was sophomore night for a number of Allen men’s basketball (21-9; 10-4) players as Chris Dixon, Max Cheap, Nick Whittick, Malachi Martin, Ahmed Mahgoub, Brayden Thompson, Zabriel Boozer, Tanner Meyer and Trevian Sylvester were honored. 

The Lady Red Devils (18-11; 7-7) honored sophomores Shade Richardson, Naomi Smith, Britney Schroer, Clara Romero and Skyler Evans. 

Related
February 24, 2020
February 25, 2019
November 24, 2015
September 29, 2015
Most Popular