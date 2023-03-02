Allen falls short to Johnson in finale

The Allen Red Devil basketball teams were swept in their final regular season matchups of the season against Johnson County Wednesday night.

It was sophomore night for a number of Allen men’s basketball (21-9; 10-4) players as Chris Dixon, Max Cheap, Nick Whittick, Malachi Martin, Ahmed Mahgoub, Brayden Thompson, Zabriel Boozer, Tanner Meyer and Trevian Sylvester were honored.

The Lady Red Devils (18-11; 7-7) honored sophomores Shade Richardson, Naomi Smith, Britney Schroer, Clara Romero and Skyler Evans.