Allen soccer teams had few answers to Neosho County Community College Monday afternoon.

It was the Red Devils’ second loss of the season to Neosho, falling 2-0 and 1-0. This time, No. 18 Allen’s women were shut out, 1-0, while the Red Devil men were able to get on the board in a 3-1 loss.

Allen’s Jose Haboud passes around some Neosho defenders.

Women’s soccer