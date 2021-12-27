 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Allen hits break on high note

When junior college basketball gets back into the swing of things in January — games have been pushed back because of COVID-19 — Allen's men will hope to continue building on their 8-game winning streak.

December 27, 2021 - 12:15 PM

Allen Community College head coach Andy Shaw hopes to see his Red Devils continue on their 8-game winning streak. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

The first half of Allen’s men’s basketball season has been turbulent. From multiple injuries, illnesses and other reasons keeping players out of games, to an eight-game winning streak.

“We are happy to be 10-4, obviously we wish there were a few more wins,” said Red Devil head coach Andy Shaw. “Overall, we are pleased with where we are at. We haven’t had our full roster available for any game this season. We have had a little bit of everything go on this first semester.”

The winning streak included a win over a top 25 team, Central Community College, played at a neutral site in Beatrice, Neb.

