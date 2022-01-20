Allen men dominate to extend winning streak

A huge night from Ed Wright propelled the Allen Red Devils to their fourth straight win, and third in conference play. Allen defeated Highland Community College 78-59 on Tuesday night. The win is the fourth straight double-digit win for the Red Devils.

The game started out like a see-saw, up and down for much of the first half. But then Ed Wright came to life and made the Scotties think twice about their game plan. Allen led 16-13 early but once Wright started heating up, that lead ballooned.

Eventually, Highland would start to mount a charge of their own and storm back to make the game closer. Allen led 31-29 at the break.