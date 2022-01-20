 | Thu, Jan 20, 2022
Allen men dominate to extend winning streak

Allen's men's basketball team dominated Highland on Wednesday night to remain perfect in KJCC play. The Red Devils have won four straight by double digits and have not lost since December.

January 20, 2022 - 9:37 AM

Allen's Nick Whittick drives to the hoop vs Highland Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

A huge night from Ed Wright propelled the Allen Red Devils to their fourth straight win, and third in conference play. Allen defeated Highland Community College 78-59 on Tuesday night. The win is the fourth straight double-digit win for the Red Devils.

The game started out like a see-saw, up and down for much of the first half. But then Ed Wright came to life and made the Scotties think twice about their game plan. Allen led 16-13 early but once Wright started heating up, that lead ballooned. 

Eventually, Highland would start to mount a charge of their own and storm back to make the game closer. Allen led 31-29 at the break.

