Allen men have shot at KJCCC DII title

Wednesday night’s battle between Allen Community College and Johnson County Community College men will decide who takes the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II championship title.

It’s a big matchup in a conference that has been a three-headed monster race between Allen, Johnson and Kansas City Kansas Community College.

“These guys really want it,” said Allen head coach Andy Shaw. “Winning the conference title, a repeat of last year, has been a goal. We knew it was going to be tough and now we have an opportunity. That’s what you want, something to play for.”