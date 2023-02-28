 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen men have shot at KJCCC DII title

The Allen men's basketball team will secure a KJCCC DII regular season conference championship title on Wednesday if they take down Johnson. The girls are also in good position for the postseason.

By

Sports

February 28, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Red Devil Ahmed Mahgoub, 11, takes a shot in a game against Highland on Wednesday, February 15. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Wednesday night’s battle between Allen Community College and Johnson County Community College men will decide who takes the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II championship title. 

It’s a big matchup in a conference that has been a three-headed monster race between Allen, Johnson and Kansas City Kansas Community College. 

“These guys really want it,” said Allen head coach Andy Shaw. “Winning the conference title, a repeat of last year, has been a goal. We knew it was going to be tough and now we have an opportunity. That’s what you want, something to play for.”

Related
March 10, 2022
February 25, 2022
February 17, 2022
September 29, 2015
Most Popular