Allen men keep rolling

Allen's men's team got another KJCCC win Saturday, defeating Hesston at home. The Red Devils are 2-0 in the conference and 13-4 overall. Allen has seen improved scoring from Scottie Turner and Cedric Rollerson.

Allen's Brayden Thompson passes against Hesston. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

The Jayhawk Conference schedule is off to a great start for ACC’s men’s basketball team. After winning last week against Labette County, the Red Devils moved to 2-0 in conference with a 68-53 win over Hesston on Saturday night.

The win was never in doubt after the Red Devils jumped out to an early lead following a hot start, punctuated by a Scottie Turner three-pointer. Allen shot the ball very well early and limited turnovers. Allen’s threes kept falling and the Red Devils opened up a sizable lead as the half churned on.

Allen led 35-16 at the half.

