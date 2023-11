There was a little bad, but a lot of good, for Allen Community College’s basketball team Wednesday.

The Red Devils started the second half with a burst to dispatch a pesky Ottawa Junior Varsity squad, 86-68, to start the 2023 season under first-year head coach Patrick Nee.

“Now we’ve got this on film, so we can start breaking this down, showing our mistakes, and see things we’ve got to get better at doing,” Nee said.