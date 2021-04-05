Allen rallies to split at Cowley

ARKANSAS CITY — Allen Community College’s return to the diamond carried a dramatic flair Saturday.

The Red Devils, coming off a 13-day quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to defeat host Cowley College, 4-3, to salvage a split in the teams’ doubleheader.

Lukas Rich drove in three, including the game-tying single with one out in the top of the ninth. His line drive single to right drove in Jonah Weisler to tie the score at 3-3.