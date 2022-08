The ACC men’s soccer team saw their hopes of a national tournament berth fall just short last year and look to make that goal come to fruition this season.

Taking part in a recent practice is ACC soccer player Patrick Alouidar. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register



Head coach Doug Desmarteau’s team reached the regional final of the playoffs in Iowa. Desmarteau said some of the team’s problems were a lack ofcomposure and players losing their cool on the field.

“We lost some of our key players to red cards which shouldn’t happen,” he said.