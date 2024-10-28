Allen runners compete at Region VI meet

WINFIELD — Allen Community College’s men’s cross country team secured top three finishes in both the conference and region standings Friday at the Region VI Cross Country Championships.

The Red Devil men took second in Region VI, Division 2, with 38 points, behind Cowley’s 23.

Individually, Leonardo Flores took second, finishing the 8K course in 25 minutes, 56.86 seconds. He was about 2 seconds quicker than Red Devil teammate Michael Christohpern, who finished third at 25:58.37.

The duo finished seventh and eight, respectively, in the Jayhawk East standings, which include the conference NJCAA Division 1 schools.

In the Jayhawk East team standings, Allen took third with 85 points, behind Butler County with 16 points and Cowley with 53.

On the women’s side, Allen’s Lillyan Gerow took third in the Region 2 standings by finishing the 5K in 20:00.4. Emma Cubit took sixth, Marilena Zuniga eighth and Joules Payan, ninth. Gerow also secured a 10-top finish in Jayhawk East with her time.

Allen’s results, and their places in both Division 2 and Jayhawk East standings follow.

Men (8K)

Region VI, Division 2 team scores

1. Cowley, 23; 2. Allen, 38

Jayhawk East team scores

1. Butler Co., 16; 2. Cowley, 53; 3. Allen, 85

Region VI, Division 2 results

2. Leonardo Flores, 25:56.86 (7)

3. Michael Christopher, 25:58.37 (8)