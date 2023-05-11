Allen scores early in playoff win over Butler

EL DORADO — The Allen baseball team jumped on top early and earned a key Regional VI playoff win at Butler Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Devils (24-27; 13-19) scored two runs in the first inning, three runs in the third and one more run in each of the fifth and sixth innings before holding off the Grizzlies late comeback for a 7-6 win.

The win gives Allen a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, which was scheduled to continue at 4 p.m. Thursday and, if necessary, at 1 p.m. Friday at El Dorado’s McDonald Stadium.