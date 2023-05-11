 | Thu, May 11, 2023
Allen scores early in playoff win over Butler

An early game offensive surge helped the Allen baseball team defeat Butler in an opening round Regional VI playoff game on Wednesday. The Red Devils held off a late game comeback from the Grizzlies which saw the home team outscore Allen through the final four innings, 5-0.

May 11, 2023 - 2:11 PM

Allen’s Patrick Mulligan, #11, touches home plate as the Red Devils celebrate in a game earlier this season. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

EL DORADO — The Allen baseball team jumped on top early and earned a key Regional VI playoff win at Butler Wednesday afternoon. 

The Red Devils (24-27; 13-19) scored two runs in the first inning, three runs in the third and one more run in each of the fifth and sixth innings before holding off the Grizzlies late comeback for a 7-6 win. 

The win gives Allen a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, which was scheduled to continue at 4 p.m. Thursday and, if necessary, at 1 p.m. Friday at El Dorado’s McDonald Stadium.

