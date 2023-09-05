 | Tue, Sep 05, 2023
Allen scores two late, beats Hesston

Allen's Patrick Alouidor put the Red Devils on his back when he scored a couple of late goals in the second half to take down Hesston in the home opener Saturday afternoon.

September 5, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Allen’s Patrick Alouidor goes for a kick in front of a Hesston defender. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The second half proved to be the difference for the Allen men’s soccer team when they took down Hesston 3-2 in their home opener Saturday afternoon. 

The Red Devils (3-0) scored early on in the match before the Larks scored twice, once before and once after halftime. Allen’s Patrick Alouidor struck with two goals near the end of the match for the 3-2 win. 

“We still had to keep playing even though we were down,” said Alouidor. “One thing is we don’t lose at home. We have a lot of confidence here and we fought for each other until the end. We had to stick to the game plan and communicate with each other.” 

