British imports Yasmin and Mia Evans, two of the centerpieces of Allen Community College’s remarkable turnaround in women’s soccer, are moving on to continue their education.

The Red Devil sophomores signed letters of intent to attend West Virginia State University next year.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Mia Evans said. “We wanted to stay together, but if we didn’t, it wasn’t a huge issue. But this will allow us to stay together.”