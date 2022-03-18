 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Allen softball bats go silent

ACC softball had a few scoring opportunities, but could not capitalize in a pair of home losses to Johnson County Thursday.

By

Sports

March 18, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Allen Community College's Chloe Daniels laces a double against Johnson County Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by Thursday for Allen Community College’s softball team in 8-0 and 2-0 home losses to visiting Johnson County to open Jayhawk Conference play.

The Red Devils had their chances, particularly in the 2-0 defeat, stranding runners in scoring position three times.

“We had some key moments where we could push a run across, that we didn’t necessarily do,” Allen head coach Nicole Peters said. “We get to play them twice more, so I’m hoping the next go-around, we can get the sweep.”

Related
March 16, 2022
May 7, 2021
March 3, 2021
April 16, 2013
Most Popular