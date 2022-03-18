Allen softball bats go silent

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by Thursday for Allen Community College’s softball team in 8-0 and 2-0 home losses to visiting Johnson County to open Jayhawk Conference play.

The Red Devils had their chances, particularly in the 2-0 defeat, stranding runners in scoring position three times.

“We had some key moments where we could push a run across, that we didn’t necessarily do,” Allen head coach Nicole Peters said. “We get to play them twice more, so I’m hoping the next go-around, we can get the sweep.”