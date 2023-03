The Allen Community College softball team’s hot bats and strong pitching helped them sweep Southeast on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Red Devils (6-8) got behind the sure hand of MaKayla McGinnis in the first game. McGinnis shut out Southeast through six innings for a 9-0 victory. Allen then mounted a two-run comeback and walked it off on an RBI error by Southeast in the bottom of the seventh for a 13-12 win.

Game one