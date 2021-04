KANSAS CITY — Allen Community College’s softball team found itself behind the eight ball Wednesday.

The Red Devils were limited to five hits and one run in the opener at Kansas City Kansas Wednesday in a 7-1 loss. The Blue Devils kept up the pressure in game two, scoring the game’s first 13 runs before Allen scored five in the fifth of a 13-5 defeat.

Allen is scheduled to play a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against Johnson County at the Humboldt Sports Complex.