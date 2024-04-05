 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Allen splits thrillers against Fort Scott

After dropping a tough, 12-8, setback against Fort Scott Community College Thursday, Allen's Red Devils struck back with a walk-off, 9-8, victory to earn the split. The teams will complete their series with a doubleheader in Fort Scott Saturday.

By

Sports

April 5, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Allen Community College's Kyle Kleweno bats Thursday against Fort Scott. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

On a pressure-packed day in which both teams scored a combined 37 runs over the course of their doubleheader, the proceedings came down to a bunt.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Allen Community College pinch hitter Mees Robberse laid a perfectly placed squeeze bunt down the first-base line with the winning run standing on third base.

The Fort Scott Community College first baseman dove for the ball, but could only knock it down as Allen’s Bjarne Reinhardt raced across home plate for the decisive tally in a 9-8 victory.

Related
May 3, 2021
April 21, 2021
April 19, 2021
April 7, 2016
Most Popular