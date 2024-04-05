Allen splits thrillers against Fort Scott

On a pressure-packed day in which both teams scored a combined 37 runs over the course of their doubleheader, the proceedings came down to a bunt.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Allen Community College pinch hitter Mees Robberse laid a perfectly placed squeeze bunt down the first-base line with the winning run standing on third base.

The Fort Scott Community College first baseman dove for the ball, but could only knock it down as Allen’s Bjarne Reinhardt raced across home plate for the decisive tally in a 9-8 victory.