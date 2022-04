COFFEYVILLE — Allen Community College and Coffeyville entered their four-game series last week with similar resumes in 2022.

Both were two games under .500 in the Jayhawk Conference standings — Allen at 7-9; Coffeyville at 9-11. Overall, the Red Devils were 18-14; Coffeyville, 18-15.

So it stands to imagine, their games would be tightly fought as well.