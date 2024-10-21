Allen squads fall at Neosho County

CHANUTE — Offense was hard to come by for Allen Community College’s soccer teams Saturday.

Both teams fought to scoreless draws in the first halves of their respective matches against rival Neosho County.

But Neosho County’s Callum Niven scored just minutes into the second half as the Panthers made the tally stand up from there in a 1-0 victory.

On the women’s side, the Panther’s Olivia Gibson broke a 0-0 deadlock with a goal in the 59th minute. Jerusalem Rodriguez-Gamez tacked on another goal less than 6 minutes later to secure the 2-0 victory. Allen Community College’s Elvis Simiyu (11) eludes Neosho County’s Paul Eder (7) Saturday. Photo by Sean Frye / The Chanute Tribune

Both ACC teams, in dire need of a victory, will wrap up the regular season with home matches this week.

The women (7-8 overall; 3-5 in Jayhawk Conference play) have dropped four straight, and will host Southeast at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and Central at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Red Devil men (4-8-2; 2-5-1) also have lost four in a row and will play Southeast at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and Central at about 1 p.m. Saturday.