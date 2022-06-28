 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
Allen standouts moving on

Adji Mbaye, Allen Community College's leading scorer and rebounder for the Red Devil women, has signed a letter of intent to play next season at Rust College in Mississippi. Meanwhile, sophomore Chloe Burns will play at Carolina University in North Carolina.

June 28, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Allen Community College standout Adji MBaye (24) is headed to Rust College next season. Register file photo

Two members of Allen Community College’s women’s basketball team will take their talents to four-year schools next season.

Red Devil sophomore standout and KJCCC third-team all-conference selection Adjaratou (Adji) Mbaye, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., while sophomore forward Chloe Burns will move on to Carolina University in Winston Salem, N.C.

Mbaye averaged 11 points and seven rebounds a game while shooting 70% from the line, and was a key figure in changing the director of the Red Devil program, head  coach Leslie Crane said in a news release.

