Allen standouts moving on

Two members of Allen Community College’s women’s basketball team will take their talents to four-year schools next season.

Red Devil sophomore standout and KJCCC third-team all-conference selection Adjaratou (Adji) Mbaye, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Rust College in Holly Springs, Miss., while sophomore forward Chloe Burns will move on to Carolina University in Winston Salem, N.C.

Mbaye averaged 11 points and seven rebounds a game while shooting 70% from the line, and was a key figure in changing the director of the Red Devil program, head coach Leslie Crane said in a news release.