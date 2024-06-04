Allen standouts moving on to four-year schools

Nine Allen Community College women’s basketball players will take their talents to four-year schools, as will at least one of the Red Devil men.

The college announced this week the destinations of outgoing sophomores Sarang West, Noa Muranaka, Khamille and Khassidy Warr, Sara Ortiz, Dalye Hambelton, Veronica Maden, Nadia Smith and Jania Jones.

West, who was voted by KJCCC coaches as the Jayhawk Conference’s newcomer of the year, will play next season at the University of Northern Alabama in Florence.

West led Allen in scoring at 12.8 points per game. She also averaged 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest. West was at her strongest when the games meant the most, averaging 21 points in the Region VI playoffs, including a career-high 28 points in a win over Labette.

Veronica Maden (10) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Daley Hambelton Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Sara Ortiz, right Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Khamille Warr Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Khassidy Warr Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Jania Jones (23) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Nadia Smith (22) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Noa Muranaka (2) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 8 photos

Noa Muranaka is headed north to Alaska, where she’ll play with the University of Alaska at Anchorage.

She averaged 10.5 points per game (12.8 PPG in conference play), 2.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Khamille and Khassidy Warr both have signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville.

Khassidy’s 11.6 points were second on the team. She also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 assist per game.

Khamille averaged 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and nearly 1 steal per game.

Ortiz is headed to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.

She averaged 7.8 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24. Ortiz also averaged 1.4 assists.

Jania Jones, who averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds off the bench, is going to the New College of Florida in Sarasota. Jones also averaged nearly 1 steal a game and shot 80% from the free throw line.

Dalye Hambelton is going to Lyon College in Batesville, Ark.,

She averaged 2.1 points, 1 rebound and one assist per game for the Red Devils this season.

Nadia Smith also headed to Arkansas, Clarksville, to be exact, to play for the University of the Ozarks. She averaged .4 points, .5 steals and .3 rebounds per contest.

Veronica Maden is going to the Trinity College of Florida. In 20 games, she averaged 1.7 points, .7 rebounds and .7 assists.

The Red Devil women, under head coach Leslie Crane, set a school record with 22 wins and advanced to the Region VI semifinals. David Peele Jr (10) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

ON THE MEN’S side, Allen’s David Teele Jr. is headed to the Big Apple, where he has signed with Queens College in New York City.

Teele averaged 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Red Devils in 2023-24.

Fellow sophomore Randy Crosby has not yet decided his college destination, head coach Patrick Nee said.