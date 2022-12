CHANUTE — The Allen Community College men won both of their match-ups at the Neosho Classic this weekend, extending their winning streak to five games.

The Allen men (11-5) ran through Bethany College JV on Friday night, 94-62, before they went on another scoring rampage and knocked off Oklahoma Wesleyan JV on Saturday, 95-59.

The Red Devils played inspired basketball on the offensive end of the floor to total more than 90 points, the third time this season.