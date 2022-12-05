 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
Allen sweeps Southeast Holiday Classic

The Red Devils men's basketball team won a pair of matchups over Southeast Community College and Central Community College-Columbus at the Southeast Holiday Classic over the weekend.

December 5, 2022 - 2:30 PM

Allen men’s basketball player Chris Dixon (0) drives into the lane against North Central Missouri on Tuesday, November 29. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BEATRICE — The Allen Community College men’s basketball team swept their pair of games at the Holiday Classic in Beatrice, Neb. over the weekend. 

On Friday, the Red Devils (8-5) defeated Southeast Community College, 58-45, and then won a one possession game over Central Community College-Columbus, 54-52. 

Allen outshot Southeast from the field in their double-digit victory, 41.5% to 26.9%. Chris Dixon led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Ahmed Mahgoub and Brayden Thompson’s 15 points. 

