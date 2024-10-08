Allen volleyball extends winning streak

COLUMBUS, Neb. — Allen Community College’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to nine matches in a row over the weekend.

The Red Devils, competing in the Pinnacle Bank Classic, swept past Southeast and North Platte in straight sets before a dazzling comeback against Central started Saturday’s action.

Central won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-17, before Allen stormed back in sets three and four, 25-18 and 25-19. The rest was all ACC as the Red Devils won, 15-8, in the tiebreaker.

Allen capped the perfect weekend with a 3-1 win over Northeast, 25-16, 15-19, 22-25 and 25-23.

Friday’s scores were 25-21, 25-18 and 25-18 over Southeast and 25-22, 25-15 and 25-22 over North Platte.

Alysa Ladson, Joliyanis Roman and Josie Weers had another stellar weekend on the hardwood.

Ladson pounded home a team-high 61 kills over the four matches, to go with four blocks, 24 digs, four blocks and two assists. Roman racked up 55 kills, three blocks and 18 digs. Weers had 1 kill, 22 digs, five blocks and a pair of aces.

Others contributing:

Isabella Simione-Lagos, 10 kills, eight aces, 172 assists, one block, 61 digs; Camilla Afonso, three kills, six aces, four assists, 59 digs; Patricia Mita, 14 kills, one ace, two blocks, six digs; Audrey Peek, three aces, 11 assists, 91 digs; Chloe Curl, 20 kills, one assist, seven blocks, four digs; Yolaine Luthi, five kills, three blocks, one dig; Terea Pattanaro, nine kills, three blocks.

The Red Devils are home Wednesday to host Kansas City, Kan.