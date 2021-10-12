 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Allen wins with a shutout

By

Sports

October 12, 2021 - 10:36 AM

Allen Community College's Yasmin Evans, shown in a game earlier this season, was a key player in the Red Devils' victory Saturday over Central. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Allen County Lady Red Devils came into Saturday’s matchup with  Central Community College on a mission to extend their two-game winning streak. 

The Devils came out on a warpath, getting into scoring position but couldn’t get in the net until Kansas-native Maci Beachler beat the Central goal-keeper at the 15:00 mark in the first half. A rare own goal off a  corner kick helped ACC extend their lead to 2-0 before the whistle blew a the end of the first half.

The Red Devil domination didn’t stop at the first half whistle. ACC added four more goals in the second half as Claudia Zahui opened the scoring at the 48:35 mark to send the Lady Devils up 3-0.

