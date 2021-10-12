Allen wins with a shutout

The Allen County Lady Red Devils came into Saturday’s matchup with Central Community College on a mission to extend their two-game winning streak.

The Devils came out on a warpath, getting into scoring position but couldn’t get in the net until Kansas-native Maci Beachler beat the Central goal-keeper at the 15:00 mark in the first half. A rare own goal off a corner kick helped ACC extend their lead to 2-0 before the whistle blew a the end of the first half.

The Red Devil domination didn’t stop at the first half whistle. ACC added four more goals in the second half as Claudia Zahui opened the scoring at the 48:35 mark to send the Lady Devils up 3-0.