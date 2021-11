ACC women’s basketball opened its season with a 71-46 win over Ottawa University’s JV team Tuesday night.

“I thought we were a little timid at first,” said Allen Community College head coach Leslie Crane. ”We were a little nervous, but once we got over that we were good.”

The slow starts didn’t stop in the first quarter. It seemed like every time there was a break, regardless of if it was a time out or the beginning of a new quarter, both teams came out sluggish.