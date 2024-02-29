 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Allen women victorious in regular season finale

It wasn't always pretty, but Allen Community College put the finishing touches on a 21-5 regular season Wednesday with a 73-53 win over Labette. Next up is a home game Monday to open the Region VI playoffs.

By

Sports

February 29, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Allen Community College women's head coach Leslie Crane, left, hugs sophomore Khassidy Warr during Sophomore Night festivities Wednesday. Allen defeated Labette, 73-53, to reach 21 wins for the first time in the team's history. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s women put the finishing touches on their winningest regular season in team history with another victory Wednesday.

The Red Devils led by double digits through the second half, limited the Labette Cardinals to 29% shooting from the floor, and out-rebounded their Sophomore Night opponents by 29 in a 73-53 victory.

So why wasn’t head coach Leslie Crane happy?

“I’m glad we won,” she explained. “But we didn’t pressure the ball the way we needed to, we didn’t play the kind of defense we normally do, and that’s disappointing.

Related
February 29, 2024
January 16, 2023
March 1, 2022
February 25, 2010
Most Popular