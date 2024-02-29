Allen women victorious in regular season finale

Allen Community College’s women put the finishing touches on their winningest regular season in team history with another victory Wednesday.

The Red Devils led by double digits through the second half, limited the Labette Cardinals to 29% shooting from the floor, and out-rebounded their Sophomore Night opponents by 29 in a 73-53 victory.

So why wasn’t head coach Leslie Crane happy?

“I’m glad we won,” she explained. “But we didn’t pressure the ball the way we needed to, we didn’t play the kind of defense we normally do, and that’s disappointing.