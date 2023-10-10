Allmendinger plays spoiler

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger finds the pressure of racing at NASCAR’s top levels so intense that he once took a two-year mental health break.

“I struggle to believe in myself every day. It’s an ugly place sometimes,” Allmendinger said. “I always say I have the best life possible, and that’s why I’m miserable every day, because it’s wake up and, ‘What the hell are you going to do to be better today?’”

Those were Allmendinger’s remarks on Sunday night after he played spoiler by winning NASCAR’s playoff elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’s not part of the playoff field, but he is a fantastic road racer and the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte has suited Allmendinger since the course debuted in 2018.