 | Tue, Jan 11, 2022
Almirola to retire after 2022 season

NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola announced he will be retiring from the sport after the 2022 season. The Stewart-Haas driver has three wins in NASCAR's top series including a win at Daytona in the July race

Aric Almirola (10) talks to media while waiting to qualify for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo by TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola will retire from competition at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family. 

Almirola  revealed his plans Monday to the employees at Stewart-Haas Racing  at the same time Smithfield Foods announced its 11th season sponsoring the driver. 

“To be the best in this business you’ve got to be selfish and for the last 37 years my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do,” Almirola said. “I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a racecar driver. 

