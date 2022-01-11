Almirola to retire after 2022 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR veteran Aric Almirola will retire from competition at the end of the 2022 season to spend more time with his young family.

Almirola revealed his plans Monday to the employees at Stewart-Haas Racing at the same time Smithfield Foods announced its 11th season sponsoring the driver.

“To be the best in this business you’ve got to be selfish and for the last 37 years my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do,” Almirola said. “I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a racecar driver.