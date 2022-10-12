 | Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Alvarez walk-off homer wins it for Astros in game one

Trailing all game after a poor start by Justin Verlander, the AL West champion Astros overtook rookie star Julio Rodríguez and the wild-card Mariners at the end to begin their best-of-five Division Series.

By

Sports

October 12, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Yordan Alvarez (44) of the Houston Astros is congratulated after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on July 04, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images/TNS)

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of Seattle’s carefully crafted strategy with one colossal swing.

The Mariners came to the postseason with a plan. Down to their last out, the October-tested Houston Astros weren’t so easily outmatched.

Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, foiling the Mariners’ move to use a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Astros to an 8-7 win Tuesday in their playoff opener.

Related
October 28, 2021
October 21, 2021
August 26, 2021
November 7, 2019
Most Popular