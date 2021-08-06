 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
America’s ‘A Team’ takes gold in beach volleyball

America's April Ross and Alix Klineman teamed to win the gold medal in women's beach volleyball in Tokyo Friday, marking the first gold medal for the U.S. since 200

August 6, 2021 - 1:41 PM

April Ross, left, and Alix Klineman celebrate after scoring a point late in the match with Australia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Beach Volleyball Women's Gold Medal Match Friday. Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / TNS

TOKYO (AP) — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000.

