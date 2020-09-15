Among the big winners in Week 1? The NFL itself

There’s a lot that can be said about an opening NFL week that featured a little of everything — except, perhaps, the positive COVID-19 tests that everyone feared most.
There was plenty of football, played at a surprisingly high level considering the circumstances. Plenty of protests, too, though for the most part they seemed subdued in mostly empty stadiums.
There was a dazzling new $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles getting rave reviews in prime time Sunday night. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of their time dueled each other in New Orleans.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives