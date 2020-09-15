Among the big winners in Week 1? The NFL itself

There’s a lot that can be said about an opening NFL week that featured a little of everything — except, perhaps, the positive COVID-19 tests that everyone feared most.

There was plenty of football, played at a surprisingly high level considering the circumstances. Plenty of protests, too, though for the most part they seemed subdued in mostly empty stadiums.

There was a dazzling new $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles getting rave reviews in prime time Sunday night. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of their time dueled each other in New Orleans.