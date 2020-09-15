Menu Search Log in

Among the big winners in Week 1? The NFL itself

The 2020 NFL season kicked off on schedule, and many are optimistic the season will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There remain many hurdles to clear.

Sports

September 15, 2020 - 10:36 AM

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Photo by Carlos Gonzalez / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS

There’s a lot that can be said about an opening NFL week that featured a little of everything — except, perhaps, the positive COVID-19 tests that everyone feared most.

There was plenty of football, played at a surprisingly high level considering the circumstances. Plenty of protests, too, though for the most part they seemed subdued in mostly empty stadiums.

There was a dazzling new $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles getting rave reviews in prime time Sunday night. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of their time dueled each other in New Orleans.

