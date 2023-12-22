 | Fri, Dec 22, 2023
An old rival (the Raiders) comes to town on Christmas Day as Chiefs hope to secure AFC West title

Kansas City has some work to do in order to win another division championship and secure a potential playoff bye. An improved Raiders squad will visit Arrowhead on Christmas Day.

December 22, 2023 - 12:31 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles ahead of Denver Broncos defensive back Damarri Mathis (27) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The one-sided nature of the Chiefs’ recent history with the Las Vegas Raiders perhaps appropriately mimics the way the AFC West has turned into a one-team division since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City just over a decade ago.

After second-place finishes in his first three seasons, Reid has led the Chiefs to seven straight division titles, and they could clinch their eighth on Monday with a victory over the Raiders — or a tie if the Broncos lose to the Patriots the previous night. The only streak longer in NFL history belongs to the Patriots, who won 11 straight AFC East championships from 2009 to 2019.

“That’s something we talk about at the beginning of the year: Our first goal is to win the AFC West,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “We have to be ready this week, and that would clinch our first goal if we are able to do that.”

