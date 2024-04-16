 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Anderson County rallies past Lancers in sweep

Anderson County staged a late rally to overcome the Crest Lancers in Game 1 of a doubleheader, then held off the Colony team in the second game.

April 16, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Crest High’s Jensen Barker slides safely into base in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — A late rally spelled doom Monday for Crest High’s Lancers.

Host Anderson County erased a 9-4 deficit by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth to storm from behind and defeat the Lancers, 10-9, in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

The nightcap didn’t have the same kind of drama, but Crest still could not come away with the victory, falling 10-7.

The Lancers started out like gangbusters, erupting for four runs in both the first and second innings. Kade Nilges and Drake Weir both had two-run doubles for a 4-0 lead.

