Anderson County rallies past Lancers in sweep

GARNETT — A late rally spelled doom Monday for Crest High’s Lancers.

Host Anderson County erased a 9-4 deficit by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth to storm from behind and defeat the Lancers, 10-9, in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

The nightcap didn’t have the same kind of drama, but Crest still could not come away with the victory, falling 10-7.

The Lancers started out like gangbusters, erupting for four runs in both the first and second innings. Kade Nilges and Drake Weir both had two-run doubles for a 4-0 lead.