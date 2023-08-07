Anderson, Ramirez face suspensions after fight

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago’s shortstop.

Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson’s jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4.

Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between the AL Central rivals.