Anderson, Ramirez face suspensions after fight

Chicago’s Tim Anderson has been suspended six games and Cleveland’s José Ramírez for three games by Major League Baseball for fighting and touching off a lengthy, wild brawl between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday night. 

August 7, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago’s shortstop.

Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson’s jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4.

Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between the AL Central rivals.

