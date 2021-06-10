Angels sweep past reeling Royals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Even with Mike Trout sidelined indefinitely, the Los Angeles Angels are on a roll for really the first time this season.

Much-improved starting pitching and more timely hitting are probably the two biggest reasons why they aren’t missing Trout badly at the moment, and the Halos got plenty of both as they finished up a strong homestand by sweeping the Kansas City Royals.

Griffin Canning pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double in Los Angeles’ 6-1 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night.