ANW Special Olympians shine at corn hole event

COLUMBUS — The Allen County Special Olympic Team was in Columbus Oct. 9 for a cornhole competition.

Participants have been learning the ins and outs of the sport, involving tossing bean bags at an inclined target, since Sept. 9.

Newcomer Coury Sager and his teammate, Lyle Kern, took first place in their division.

Ty Johnson and his partner, Lawrence Riebel, also took first.

Casey Riebel and his partner and father Kenny Riebel, took second in his competition.

Ian Webber and his sister/partner Emily Webber took third in their division.