 | Tue, Oct 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

ANW Special Olympians shine at corn hole event

After a month of practice, a team of Special Olympics athletes competed in a corn hole event Oct. 9 in Columbus. The locals earned two first-place, one second- and one third-place finish.

Sports

October 15, 2024 - 1:51 PM

Clockwise from upper left: Lawrence Riebel and Ty Johnson; Lyle Kern and Coury Sager; Kenny and Casey Riebel; Ian and Emily Webber

COLUMBUS — The Allen County Special Olympic Team was in Columbus Oct. 9 for a cornhole competition.

Participants have been learning the ins and outs of the sport, involving tossing bean bags at an inclined target, since Sept. 9.

Newcomer Coury Sager and his teammate, Lyle Kern, took first place in their division.

Ty Johnson and his partner, Lawrence Riebel, also took first.

Casey Riebel and his partner and father Kenny Riebel, took second in his competition.

Ian Webber and his sister/partner Emily Webber took third in their division.

Related
August 14, 2024
March 23, 2023
May 22, 2019
November 26, 2010
Most Popular