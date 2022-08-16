 | Tue, Aug 16, 2022
AP sources: Tiger to meet with top players players against LIV golf

Tiger Woods is planning to meet with several top PGA players to discuss the threat of the nascent Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The LIV series has signed several PGA players.

August 16, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Tiger Woods watches his drive from the third tee during his opening round on the first day of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The PGA Tour is in Delaware for the first time and the buzz still surrounded Tiger Woods, even if he didn’t have clubs and might not be seen.

Woods was scheduled to come to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. One person invited to the meeting said it was to get on the same page against LIV Golf, along with taking more ownership in the direction of the PGA Tour.

