Area athletes add to medal haul at TRL meet

ARMA — A magical season in track and field built to a crescendo Thursday as standout athletes from Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center high schools racked up plenty of hardware at the Three Rivers League meet.

Marmaton Valley senior, and Pittsburg State University signee Janae Granere added three more league golds to her portfolio, winning the 400-meter dash, long jump — and in her first time in this event all year — the triple jump. Piper Barney, meanwhile, took gold in the 300-meter hurdles, while finishing in second behind Granere in both the long jump and triple jump. Kyla Sanders took second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Payton Scharff captured bronze in the javelin.

On the boys’ side, Brayden Lawson was golden in winning the shot put, while taking second in the javelin. Cooper Scharff took silver in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200 meters.

Marmaton Valley High’s Payton Schmidt throws the javelin at a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CREST HIGH, in taking second overall in both the boys and girls divisions, saw plenty of top finishes. Josie Walter won both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, while the Lady Lancer 4×100-meter relay team of Kaelin Nilges, Hana Schmidt, Kinley Edgerton and Mia Coleman bested all comers. Peyton Schmidt took second, just ahead of Walter in third, in the 800. Hanna Schmidt finished just ahead of Mia Coleman in second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles. Jaycee Schmidt, Kim Coleman, Aubrey Allen and Peyton Schmidt teamed up to take silver in the 4×800-meter relay as well.

For the Lancer boys, Gunner Ellington was a two-time winner, in both the 1600 and 3200. Jerry Rodriguez was tops in the long jump.

YATES CENTER made its presence felt, despite taking only eight athletes to the meet. Jaylynn Birk took silver in the 1600 and placed fourth in the 800.

Local results follow.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Jayhawk-Linn, 167; 2. Crest, 77; 5. Marmaton Valley, 62

100 meters — 2. Cooper Scharff, MV, 11.39; 5. Brenton Edgerton, Crest, 11.88; 6. Jerry Rodriguez, Crest, 11.93; 8. Gentry McGhee, Crest, 12.08; 16. Brendon Newman, MV, 13.45; 17. Jeremiah Jones, YC, 13.61; 24. Mason Ferguson, MV, 15.37

200 meters — 3. Scharff, 23.65; 5. Edgerton, 24.80; 9. McGhee, 24.93; 13. Xander Fuller, 25.68; 20. Jones, 28.78; 21. Emilio Peon, MV, 30.47; 24. Hunter Doolittle, MV, 33.08

400 meters — 3. Edgerton, 55.72; 8. Fuller, 58.34; 16. Asher Arnold, YC, 1:04.76; 17. Colton Burkholder, YC, 1:07.04; 18. Peon, 1:09.50; 20. Chris Ferguson, MV, 1:31.53; 21. M. Ferguson, 1:36.84

800 meters — 3. Elijah Taylor, Crest, 2:17.05; 10. Burkholder, 2:29.92; 12. Arnold, 2:31.65; 13. Newman, 2:33.93; 14. Brevyn Campbell, MV, 2:39.65; 15. Clayton Culver, YC, 2:40.99

1600 meters — 1. Gunner Ellington, Crest, 4:51.61; 7. Taylor, 5:26.61; 8. Burkholder, 5:30.33; 11. Arnold, 5:46.28; 13. Blaine King, Crest, 5:51.29; 14. Culver, 5:56.19

3200 meters — 1. Ellington, 11:06.12; 7. King, 13:08.13

110m hurdles — 4. Jacob Zimmerman, Crest, 19.11

300m hurdles — 4. Zimmerman, 48.14

4x100m relay — 4. Crest, 46.98

4x800m relay — 3. Crest (Rodriguez, Ryan West, Fuller) 9:51.02

High jump — 9. Fuller, 5’2”

Long jump — 1. Rodriguez, 20’4.5”; 2. Todd Stevenson, MV, 19’1.5”; 3. McGhee, 18’8.5”; 4. Scharff, 18’8.5”; 17. Newman, 15’3.75”

Triple jump — 5. Stevenson, 36’3”

Discus — 3. Dagan Barney, MV, 101’10”; 4. Brayden Lawson, MV, 97’10”; 10. Campbell, 82’9”

Javelin — 2. Lawson, 140’11”; 3. Brody Hobbs, Crest, 136’9”; 7. Campbell, 117’4”; 12. Barney, 98’5”

Shot put — 1. Lawson, 40’; 3. Barney, 35’1”; 8. Mason Ferguson, MV, 33’1”; 13. Jones, 31’2.5