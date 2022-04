FREDONIA — Rainy weather threatened to put a damper on things, but the storms passed in time for a full day of action at one of the signature track meets in the area: the Fredonia Relays.

Iola High’s athletes fared well against some sterling competition. The Mustang squads racked up 25 season- or personal-best marks on the day, head coach Dana Daugharthy said.

And of course, a workhorse was counted on to lead the Mustangs: senior Brett Willis.