WICHITA — An abundance of Allen County area track and field athletes will participate in the Kansas All Class State Track and Field Championships set in Wichita Friday and Saturday.

Leading the way this year with the highest number of state qualifiers is Crest High with 11 total athletes set to compete in the Class 2-1A division this weekend. Humboldt takes eight track and field athletes to compete in Class 3A while Iola will field seven for Class 4A.

Iola