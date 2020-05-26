Area golfer reaps honors

Matt Percy, a member of Park University’s golf team, has been named to the 2020 All-Conference First Team in the American Midwest Conference, and an academic all-conference award winner.

Percy is the son of Mark and Trina Percy of Iola and Lynn Percy of Ottawa. He’s the grandson of Jeanne Ann Masterson Percy and the late Coach William Glenn Percy.

He has been hired by Taylor Made Golf Company, Inc., as a regional sales representative.