Area runners hit their stride at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Among the myriad events affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was Iola’s Doc Stiles Invitational Cross Country meet, one of the largest such events in the area, with more than 20 schools normally in attendance.

The event became so mammoth that coaches and runners from Allen Community College assisted with the organizing.

A pack of runners departs from the starting line at Humboldt’s cross country meet Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register The varsity girls race begins Tuesday at the a cross country meet hosted by Humboldt High School at the Humboldt Municipal Golf Course. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Elanie Sturgeon nears the finish line in the girls varsity race at Humboldt Tuesday. Sturgeon took fifth in the girls varsity run. Photo by Richard Luken Iola Middle School’s Cole Moyer wins the boys 2-mile race for eighth-graders Tuesday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola HIgh’s Colin Long takes second in the boys junior varsity race in Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Clayton Culver of Yates Center Middle School prevails in the seventh-grade race at Humboldt Tuesday. Humboldt High’s Lulu Melendez finishes seventh in the girls varsity cross country race in Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken Crest High senior Ursula Billings runs in second in the varsity girls race at Humboldt Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken 8 photos

But with the pandemic affecting schools near and far, it was evident almost immediately this year’s Doc Stiles meet was off the table.