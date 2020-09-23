Area runners hit their stride at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Among the myriad events affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was Iola’s Doc Stiles Invitational Cross Country meet, one of the largest such events in the area, with more than 20 schools normally in attendance.
The event became so mammoth that coaches and runners from Allen Community College assisted with the organizing.
But with the pandemic affecting schools near and far, it was evident almost immediately this year’s Doc Stiles meet was off the table.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives