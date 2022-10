PLEASANTON — Crest High’s young runners shined brightly at the Pleasanton Invitational Thursday.

Freshman Josie Walter took home first place in the girls varsity race by a substantial margin, winning the 5K in 19 minutes, 59.6 seconds — a full 73 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, Emma Cubit of Central Heights.

Walter’s Lady lancer classmates Peyton Schmidt and Aubrey Allen weren’t far behind.