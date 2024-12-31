Area schools return to the hardwood

It won’t take long for area schools to hit the hardwood once again, as several will resume their 2024-25 schedule, even before classes resume next week.

Three area high schools, Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center, will resume play Friday.

The Lancers will host Southeast-Cherokee Friday evening, the same night Marmaton Valley pays a visit to Chetopa and Yates Center ventures to Altoona-Midway.

Allen Community College’s women, who have been idle since Dec. 6, will be in Neosho, Mo., Saturday afternoon to take on Crowder College. Crowder gave unbeaten Allen (11-0) its toughest game of the season, a 66-64 Red Devil squeaker in early November.

The Red Devil women will host Fort Scott on Jan. 11. The men also will play Fort Scott in their first action since Dec. 11.

THE REST OF the schools resume play next week. Iola’s Mustangs will host Santa Fe Trail Tuesday, Marmaton Valley visits Oswego, Crest hosts Jayhawk-Linn and Yates Center hosts Chetopa. Southern Coffey County hits the road to Altoona-Midway.

Humboldt’s Cub squads resume play Jan. 10 with a home tilt against Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan.

WRESTLING for Iola gets underway next weekend when the Mustang grapplers visit Burlington, alongside Humboldt. The Cub wrestlers will resume action two days earlier, when they visit Erie for twin duals with the Red Devils and Cherryvale.