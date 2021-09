MORAN — Several area schools have hit the court running to start the 2021 volleyball season, Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center among them.

After both opened the season Saturday with a daylong tournament, the Wildcats and Lady Lancers were back at it Tuesday as part of a quadrangular match hosted by Marmaton Valley.

Marmaton Valley went 2-1 on the day, defeating Crest in a three-set thriller and Hartford in two sets, while falling in straight sets to Madison/Hamilton.