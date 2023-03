Kyron Kegler is getting set to compete in the National Elks Hoop Shoot in Chicago next month.

Kegler recently competed at the Regional Elks Hoop Shoot Contest in Colorado Springs where he won the 12-13 boys age group, hitting 17 out of 25 free throws.

Kegler, a sixth-grader at Fort Scott Middle School, previously won the state-level contest in February to qualify for the regional competition, where he also hit 17 of 25 free throws.