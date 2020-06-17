As baseball self-destructs, heart of game is alive at re-opened Negro Leagues museum

Amid the ever-present pandemic and sprawling protests of racial injustice, with baseball imploding and visions of opening day 2020 now seeming like a mirage, at least there was solace and perspective to be embraced Tuesday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

And at least a fleeting sense that a semblance of reassuring order was restored to a world thrust off its axis.

“It won’t be business quite as usual,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said as he finished giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new “Barrier Breakers” exhibit. “But it’s back to business.