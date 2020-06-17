Menu Search Log in

As baseball self-destructs, heart of game is alive at re-opened Negro Leagues museum

Even though the 2020 Major League Baseball season is in doubt, fans can still learn more about the game they love at the Negro League Baseball Museum.

June 17, 2020

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., is dedicated to preserving the history of African-American baseball, when black players were prohibited from joining the major league teams. Photo by Mark Taylor/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Amid the ever-present pandemic and sprawling protests of racial injustice, with baseball imploding and visions of opening day 2020 now seeming like a mirage, at least there was solace and perspective to be embraced Tuesday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

And at least a fleeting sense that a semblance of reassuring order was restored to a world thrust off its axis.

“It won’t be business quite as usual,” NLBM president Bob Kendrick said as he finished giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new “Barrier Breakers” exhibit. “But it’s back to business.

